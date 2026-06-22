Texas Eats NOW: Legendary Wings, Top Texas Barbecue, Icy Shots, and Creative Mac & Cheese

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 061626 Hooters (KSAT 2026)

HOOTERS

9802 Ingram Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245

13131 San Pedro, San Antonio, TX 78216

Hooters is a popular American sports bar known for its world-famous chicken wings, cold drinks, and lively atmosphere. The San Antonio location on Ingram Road serves up a wide variety of pub favorites, including hand-breaded wings, burgers, seafood, and shareable appetizers. With dozens of wing flavors ranging from mild to extra spicy, it has become a go-to destination for sports fans and families looking for casual dining and game-day favorites.

In addition to its signature wings, Hooters offers popular menu items such as fried pickles, loaded tater tots, Buffalo shrimp, and Home Run Burgers. Currently, the restaurant is highlighting two fan-favorite seafood deals: 1 pound of snow crab legs for $19.99 and a half-pound of steamed shrimp for $9.99 at participating locations. Combined with daily specials, frosty beverages, and a fun atmosphere, Hooters continues to be a favorite stop for comfort food and sports-viewing entertainment.

TXE 061626 BurntBean (KSAT 2026)

BURNT BEAN CO.

108 S Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155

Burnt Bean Co. is one of the most celebrated barbecue destinations in Texas, earning national recognition for its expertly smoked meats and inventive approach to traditional barbecue. Founded by pitmasters Ernest Servantes and Dave Kirkland, the Seguin smokehouse has built a devoted following thanks to its prime brisket, massive beef ribs, house-made sausages, and competition-level barbecue techniques. The restaurant has been ranked among the best barbecue joints in the state and is frequently praised for its consistency and creativity.

While the brisket remains the star attraction, Burnt Bean Co. is equally known for pushing barbecue boundaries with unique menu offerings and standout side dishes. Favorites include Hot Cheeto queso mac and cheese, street corn pudding, brisket croissants, chopped beef conchas, and decadent desserts like the bourbon peach cobbler taco. By combining traditional Texas barbecue with bold flavors and innovative recipes, the popular eatery has established itself as a must-visit destination for barbecue lovers from across the state.

TXE Alamo IceBar 061726 (KSAT 2026)

ALAMO ICEBAR

200 River Walk, Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78205

Alamo IceBar offers one of San Antonio’s most unique attractions, inviting guests to step into an 18-degree ice chamber carved from hand-sculpted ice. Located along the River Walk, the experience combines frosty photo opportunities with a rotating selection of shots, liqueurs, tequilas, and non-alcoholic beverages served inside the sub-zero environment. Admission includes a complimentary drink, while guests are outfitted with parkas and gloves to comfortably enjoy the chilly surroundings.

The IceBar focuses on quick, fun pours designed to complement the immersive setting, featuring options such as flavored tequilas, cream liqueurs, whiskey shots, and juices for younger visitors. During the day, the attraction welcomes families looking for a memorable River Walk experience, while evenings transform the venue into a 21-and-over destination with mood lighting and an energetic atmosphere. The cashless concept and timed sessions help keep the experience moving, making Alamo IceBar a popular stop for tourists and locals alike.

TXE 061726 SmacNoodles (KSAT 2026)

SMAC’N NOODLES

225 N Saunders St, Ste 7, Seguin, TX 78155

sMAC’n Noodles is an elevated comfort food destination in Seguin specializing in scratch-made macaroni and cheese bowls built around fresh ingredients and bold flavors. Known for generous portions and perfectly cooked pasta, the restaurant has gained a loyal following by transforming a classic side dish into a customizable main course. Guests can choose from a variety of cheeses, proteins, vegetables, and toppings to create their own personalized bowl.

Signature creations include the Buffalo MAC with shredded chicken and buffalo sauce, the Tah-Ko MAC loaded with taco-inspired ingredients, and the Brisket Elote topped with smoked brisket and crunchy Hot Cheetos. The menu also accommodates gluten-free and plant-based diners, while homestyle desserts like cookies and brownies provide a sweet finish. With inventive recipes, hearty portions, and a welcoming atmosphere, sMAC’n Noodles has become a go-to spot for comfort food lovers in Central Texas.

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