Texas Eats NOW: All-day brunch bites, award-winning Texas BBQ, deep South fried chicken, and French-inspired fine dining

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

BOX ST. ALL DAY

7807 W Loop 1604 N Ste 2102, San Antonio, TX 78254

Box St. All Day is a San Antonio all-day brunch concept serving scratch-made dishes, specialty coffee, craft cocktails, and mimosas in a lively, neighborhood-friendly setting. The newest of their three Alamo City locations, this outpost in the Portico at Shaenfield Ranch brings the full Box St. experience to the far west side, with a full bar and a menu that spans sweet morning plates, savory sandwiches, and Tex-Mex inspired breakfast dishes.

The kitchen leans heavily on house-made components, starting with their signature milk bread — a rich, moist loaf baked in-house that serves as the base for their Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast. Their signature pancakes come topped with a house-made blueberry whipped butter and blueberry compote that makes the dish unforgettable. For the savory angle, the Breakfast Sandwich features the same milk bread alongside American cheese, two hashbrowns, a rosette egg, and spicy mayo. Rounding out our highlighted menu is the Blackened Chicken Club, dressed with guac spread, jammy tomatoes, pickles, applewood bacon, and sourdough bread.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

SOUTH BARBECUE

2100 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

South Barbecue offers a modern take on South Texas barbecue under the direction of James Beard-nominated pitmaster Andrew Samia. Located near downtown San Antonio, the restaurant has earned a strong reputation for smoked meats, flavorful sides, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. The renovated Monte Vista space features a polished yet relaxed design with green booths, a full bar, and a pet-friendly patio that gives guests a comfortable place to enjoy barbecue throughout the day and into the evening.

The menu highlights classic Texas barbecue staples like brisket, pork ribs, turkey breast, and jalapeño cheddar sausage, alongside standout sides including creamed elote, borracho beans, and mustard potato salad. Unlike many traditional barbecue spots, South Barbecue stays open until 10 p.m., making it a convenient option for lunch, dinner, or late-night cravings. With its balance of quality smoked meats and modern comfort food, South Barbecue continues to stand out in San Antonio’s competitive barbecue scene.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

HONEY’S CHICKEN JOINT

1001 Rittiman Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218

Opened in 2025 and situated near Fort Sam Houston, Honey’s Chicken Joint was born out of a desire to bring serious bone-in chicken to San Antonio. The team drew inspiration from a research and development trip through the South, and the result is a stripped-back, charming dining room with weathered chairs and enamel pots on the wall that channels small-town Southern spirit.

The menu centers on bone-in combo meals and fried tenders, with chicken sandwiches all served alongside honey butter-drenched drop biscuits. Combo meals come with a choice of Southern-style sides including slaw, mashed potatoes, fried okra, and mac ‘n’ cheese, and bone-in orders arrive with white gravy as standard. Tenders can be paired with ranch, a house honey mustard, or an incredible Mississippi comeback sauce.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

KING WILLIAM WINE COMPANY

1420 S Alamo St Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78210

King William Wine Co. is a chef-driven restaurant and wine bar located inside the Blue Star Arts Complex in San Antonio’s historic Southtown neighborhood. Named one of San Antonio’s Best New Restaurants by both the San Antonio Express-News and San Antonio Magazine, the concept was built by owners Juan and Jill Arreguin around the intersection of classical European technique and an exceptional wine program. Operating as a European-style kitchen, the team approaches each dish with a focus on preparation done with care and precision, with Jill serving as co-owner and executive chef.

The food menu leans into refined, shareable plates, and the bouillabaisse stands as one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes — finished with a full lobster tail, New Zealand mussels, and clams with cod loin. The wine program centers on Champagne and classic Old World appellations, with a curated cellar featuring grower Champagnes and small producers alongside a full bar program. Sunday Afternoon Tea, private wine dinners, and a gourmet market further round out an experience designed for lingering, celebrating, and exploring great bottles.

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