Texas Eats NOW: Brasserie Dining Delicacies, Two San Antonio Airport Openings, and Open Fire Cooking

You can watch “Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

WILHELM & WERNER

240 S Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Wilhelm & Werner is a Texas-style brasserie located inside the newly reimagined Faust Hotel in downtown New Braunfels — a landmark building that dates back nearly a century. Built just before the Great Depression, the hotel never had its full moment in the spotlight until the current renovation brought it back to life. The restaurant features both a dining room and a full bar, with outdoor seating and a live music program rounding out the experience.

The menu reflects the farm-to-table ethos of the Hill Country around it. Brunch standouts include a savory cornbread waffle that is deep-fried, finished with smoked paprika brown butter and pure maple syrup, then topped with buttermilk-dredged fried chicken. The house-made pappardelle pasta is part-cooked in water and finished in the pan with thyme-infused brown butter and Parmigiano-Reggiano to build a rich, starchy coating. The rabbit pie — one of the restaurant’s top sellers — braises local rabbit with aged sherry vinegar, bacon, pearl onions, and roasted peas, all under a game-fat crust. Rounding out the spread is Sunday’s Best, a rotating dessert of house-cultured buttermilk ice cream with burnt Texas honey caramel, pecan crumble, seven-day fermented local blackberries, and a brown butter cornbread crumble.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

SOUTHERLEIGH

9800 Airport Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Southerleigh is the new airport outpost of the Southerleigh restaurant group, co-founded by husband-and-wife team Jeff and Allison Balfour. Jeff Balfour, a Galveston native, built his culinary reputation in San Antonio on a modern take on Texas cross-cultural cuisine — rooted in the coastal classics of the Gulf Coast and layered with the comfort of Southern cooking. The new Terminal B location joins the Pearl and Hot South locations as part of the Southerleigh family, with the design team working to capture the spirit of both sister restaurants while creating a space that stands on its own within the airport environment.

The menu brings the flavors that made the brand a San Antonio staple directly to travelers. On offer are fried chicken, grilled shrimp with a buttery sauce, coleslaw, and fried pickles — approachable Southern plates that deliver on the quality the group is known for.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

BAKERY LORRAINE

9800 Airport Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Bakery Lorraine is a San Antonio-based artisanal bakery specializing in French pastries, macarons, viennoiseries, and breakfast items. The brand has been recognized as one of the best bakeries in Texas, and its new Terminal B airport location — led by co-founder Charlie Biedenharn and the broader Bakery Lorraine team — marks a major expansion, bringing the bakery’s handcrafted offerings to a wider audience of travelers passing through San Antonio.

The airport location carries the full lineup of Bakery Lorraine’s classic counter items, including croissants, pop pastries, and quinamons, as well as their signature French macarons available in three-pack, six-pack, and twelve-pack formats. The traditional French macaron remains Biedenharn’s personal go-to — a bite-sized representation of the precision and craft that has defined the brand since its founding.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

CREDENCE

9757 Katy Fwy #170, Houston, TX 77024

Credence is a restaurant concept from Levi Goode, a fifth-generation Texan and two-time James Beard Award nominee. The Houston restaurant is built around an open fire kitchen, with the flame serving as the literal and culinary centerpiece of the dining room. The concept draws on South Texas ranch culture, campfire-style cooking traditions, and the finest regional ingredients. Adjacent to the main dining room is Sidebar, a reservation-only speakeasy and live music venue.

Chef de Cuisine Frank Hernandez leads the kitchen through a menu that showcases the range and precision of open fire techniques. The open fire branzino is prepped with extra virgin olive oil, a spice rub, and a signature butter — a garlic and parsley compound butter that has become one of the restaurant’s most recognized elements — before being grilled on a rack. Other standout dishes include the devil crab, hot fried quail, and a heritage half chicken served over cornbread gnocchi.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.