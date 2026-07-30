Texas Eats NOW: German Comfort Food in New Braunfels and Handmade Italian Favorites in San Antonio

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

ForkSpoon 072926 (KSAT 2026)

FORK & SPOON

651 N Business IH35, Ste 1150, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Fork & Spoon is a locally loved German-American restaurant in New Braunfels serving hearty breakfasts, traditional German specialties, and Texas-inspired comfort food. The family-friendly eatery has built a loyal following with generous portions and a menu that blends classic diner favorites with authentic German recipes. Guests can enjoy everything from oversized pancakes, French toast, and brisket omelets to house-made spätzle, bratwurst, currywurst, and crispy schnitzels.

The restaurant embraces the area’s rich German heritage while adding a Texas twist to many of its signature dishes. Favorites like the Texas Schnitzel, topped with a creamy jalapeño and onion sauce, showcase that fusion of flavors. Whether stopping in for breakfast, brunch, or a comforting dinner, Fork & Spoon continues to be a destination for diners looking for satisfying meals made with homestyle recipes and welcoming hospitality.

Piatti 072926 (KSAT 2026)

PIATTI RISTORANTE & BAR

255 E Basse Rd, Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78209

Piatti Ristorante & Bar is a neighborhood Italian restaurant in San Antonio known for its handcrafted pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and warm, inviting atmosphere. Since opening in 1987, Piatti has focused on fresh ingredients, scratch-made recipes, and approachable Italian cuisine served in a casual yet refined setting. The menu features house-made sourdough ciabatta, antipasti, fresh salads, handmade pasta dishes, seafood specialties, and classic pizzas prepared in a wood-fired oven.

Guests can pair their meal with an extensive selection of Italian wines, local craft beers, and signature spritz cocktails, especially during the restaurant’s popular happy hour. Weekend brunch and seasonal menu offerings provide even more reasons to visit, making Piatti a longtime favorite for everything from casual lunches to special celebrations. Its commitment to fresh flavors and neighborhood hospitality has helped make it a staple of San Antonio’s dining scene.

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