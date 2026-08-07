You Need to See these Two New Food Spots at San Antonio International Airport

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 080726 SA Missions (KSAT 2026)

NELSON W. WOLFF MUNICIPAL STADIUM

(SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS)

5757 US-90, San Antonio, TX 78227

The San Antonio Missions are celebrating the start of the school year with a community-focused Back to School Weekend at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Fans can enjoy two nights of Minor League Baseball while supporting local students through special promotions, including a backpack giveaway for the first 1,500 fans on Friday and Crayola Night on Saturday. The team will also auction off player-worn Crayola-themed jerseys, with proceeds benefiting Methodist Healthcare’s school programs.

The ballpark experience extends beyond baseball with a lineup of specialty concessions throughout the weekend. Tony T’s Fry Shack is serving favorites like gator bites, loaded tots, chicken bites, strawberry lemonade, and watermelon agua fresca, while CMB Concessions is offering sweet treats including funnel cakes, kettle corn, and fried Oreos. The weekend showcases how the Missions continue to combine family entertainment with community involvement.

TXE 080726 ALAMO TEQUILA BAR (KSAT 2026)

SAN ANTONIO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

PANDA EXPRESS

THE ALAMO TEQUILA BAR

9800 Airport Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Travelers passing through Terminal A at the San Antonio International Airport now have two new dining options with the addition of Panda Express and The Alamo Tequila Bar. Panda Express brings its signature American-Chinese favorites to the airport, serving popular dishes like Orange Chicken, Beijing Beef, Honey Walnut Shrimp, Broccoli Beef, and Grilled Teriyaki Chicken alongside classics such as chow mein, fried rice, and egg rolls. Designed for travelers on the go, the fast-casual restaurant offers a convenient stop before boarding.

Just steps away, The Alamo Tequila Bar gives passengers a taste of Texas with a menu centered around premium tequilas, artisanal mezcals, handcrafted margaritas, local craft beers, and light bites perfect for pre-flight dining. The new concepts expand the airport’s growing collection of local and national food offerings, giving visitors more opportunities to enjoy quality dining before takeoff.

TXE 080726 LA TEQUILA JALISCO (KSAT 2026)

LA TEQUILA JALISCO RESTAURANT BAR & GRILL

90 Crossroads Blvd, Balcones Heights, TX 78201

La Tequila Jalisco Restaurant Bar & Grill serves traditional Mexican cuisine and Tex-Mex favorites in Balcones Heights with a menu built around scratch-made recipes and generous portions. Guests can begin with sizzling queso flameado, esquites, or a trio of queso, beans, and fresh guacamole before diving into favorites like chilaquiles, migas a la Mexicana, or fajita and eggs for breakfast.

The menu also features hearty specialties including barbacoa by the pound, molcajetes loaded with grilled meats and vegetables, specialty burgers, and comforting soups like caldo de res, caldo de pollo, and tortilla soup. Guests can pair their meal with house margaritas or premium spirits from the full bar, making La Tequila Jalisco a popular destination for authentic Mexican flavors and welcoming hospitality.

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