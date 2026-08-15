Seasonal Bavarian-style lager at Karbach Brewing Company and the wildest burger in San Antonio? Chuzz! Burgers’ Da Dip

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

KARBACH BREWING COMPANY

2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092

Karbach Brewing Company is a Houston craft brewery rooted in time-honored German brewing tradition, offering fresh beer alongside a full restaurant, biergarten, and expansive event space open for seven days a week. Known for pairing quality craftsmanship with a lively, family- and pet-friendly atmosphere, the brewery features live sports on a large outdoor screen and private event venues. The Hoppadillo IPA has earned multiple medals at both the World Beer Cup and the Great American Beer Festival, a reflection of the brewery’s commitment to quality as its core value.

The seasonal standout is the Karbachtoberfest Märzen, a Bavarian-style lager brewed with 100% imported German malt and hops. True to tradition, it is brewed in spring and lagered through the summer, producing a crisp, clean, and balanced finish without excessive bitterness. The beer is available on draft and in cans at the brewery, and can be found statewide at major retail partners including H-E-B, Walmart, and Kroger. Three weekends of Karbachtoberfest celebrations, featuring a 40-foot traditional German beer hall, run from September into October on the brewery grounds.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

GOODE COMPANY ARMADILLO PALACE

5015 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Armadillo Palace is a sprawling Texas honky-tonk restaurant and live music venue opened in 2004 by the Goode Company. Spread across 17,000 square feet with one dance hall, two bars, and three stages, it is one of Houston’s premier destinations for live music — particularly during rodeo season, when the venue comes fully alive with performances and private events. A Walk of Fame embedded in the entryway pays tribute to Texas-born music legends.

The kitchen fires over mesquite wood and brines proteins for 24 hours before they ever hit the grill. The 12-ounce heritage pork chop, bone-in and grilled over mesquite, is finished with a house-made tomato bacon jam. The Kennedy Ranch discada features skirt steak slow-stewed in a beer sauce with fresh tomatoes, cilantro, and onions. Texas deer camp quail legs are wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, cooked over mesquite, glazed with quail marinade, and served over white cheddar grits. Rounding out the spread are smoked chicken collard greens and a house-made mac and cheese.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

FIFE AND FARRO

221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Fife and Farro is a wood-fired pizza and pasta restaurant that opened in April 2024 inside Pullman Market. The concept centers on locally sourced ingredients, with fresh mozzarella made on-site every 20 minutes and dough that is worked by hand, shaped with semolina for manageability, and fired in a wood-burning oven until blistered and bubbly.

The Americano pizza builds on a fresh mozzarella and oregano base, dotted with pesto, house tomato sauce, and pieces of meatball, finished tableside with dollops of ricotta. A take on the New Orleans muffuletta arrives as a generously stacked sandwich of mortadella, salami, capicola, provolone picante, and a house giardiniera tapenade with mayonnaise.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

BIRD DOG

1701 S Interstate 35, San Marcos, TX 78666

Bird Dog is a San Marcos comfort food restaurant owned by Michael De La Cruz, specializing in made-to-order chicken tenders, loaded hot dogs, and a roster of creative side items. Opened in 2025 along the east side of Interstate 35, the spot has built a following for its scratch approach to classic American fare, including fresh-baked desserts and agua frescas to round out the menu.

Chicken tenders are soaked in buttermilk, pressed for even thickness, double-breaded, and fried to order — served as a six-piece meal with toast and fries, and optionally finished with white gravy. The hot dog program is where creativity runs deep: the CAB beef dog is wrapped in bacon and topped with queso and fried pickles; the Wicked Chili Dog layers chorizo chili, queso, and pickled jalapeños over a bacon-wrapped dog; and the Hot Mess features a no-nitrate dog wrapped in bacon topped with asada, grilled peppers and onions, and queso — landing somewhere between Tex-Mex and a Philly. A loose-grind smash burger rounds out the savory menu, and cinnamon rolls baked fresh in-house, finished with butter sauce and icing, close things out on a sweet note.

TXE 081426 CHUZZ (KSAT 2026)

CHUZZ! BURGERS

13480 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Chuzz! Burgers in San Antonio brings a bold, playful approach to the classic smash burger, with double and triple patties, creative toppings, loaded fries, and hand-spun milkshakes. The menu features favorites such as The O.G., made with two smashed beef patties, sharp cheddar, fresh vegetables, and Chuzz sauce, along with the massive StackZilla and the spicy Snake Bite. One of the restaurant’s most memorable creations is Da Dip, a bacon cheeseburger served with queso and crushed Cool Ranch Doritos or Takis for an over-the-top combination of crunch, cheese, and flavor.

The restaurant’s high-energy atmosphere matches its creative menu, with a retro-pop aesthetic and plenty of customizable options. Guests can also order Chaos Fries topped with beef, queso, bacon, and Snake Bite sauce, or hand-battered Fuzz Rings served with dipping sauces. Sweet-seasoned fries and milkshakes, including Oreo and birthday cake flavors, round out the menu for a full fast-casual burger experience.

TXE 081426 RAVELLO (KSAT 2026)

RAVELLO ITALIAN CUISINE

4272 TPC Pkwy, Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78261

Ravello Italian Cuisine in North San Antonio offers an upscale Italian dining experience featuring handmade pastas, fresh seafood, classic appetizers, and craft cocktails. Located near the JW Marriott, the restaurant’s menu includes favorites such as Rigatoni Piccante, Short Rib Gnocchi, Ravioli alla Vodka, and fresh weekly fish selections such as halibut. Starters include calamari fritti with Calabrese peppers, grilled octopus, beef and pork meatballs, and roasted bone marrow.

The sophisticated setting makes Ravello a popular choice for date nights, special occasions, and elevated dinners. Guests can pair their meal with selections from the restaurant’s curated wine list and craft cocktail menu before finishing with traditional Italian desserts such as tiramisu. The combination of house-made pasta, coastal seafood, and polished service gives Ravello a refined take on classic Italian cuisine.

TXE 081426 MAUIS (KSAT 2026)

MAUI’S ON MAIN

1022 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Maui’s on Main brings Hawaiian-inspired comfort food to San Antonio with generous plate lunches, island-style bowls, burgers, tacos, burritos, and tropical drinks. Popular dishes include Kalua Pig, Garlic Shrimp, Hawaiian Fried Chicken, and Teriyaki Chicken served with white rice or Spam fried rice and macaroni salad. The menu also features the Loco Moco, a Hawaiian comfort food favorite made with rice, beef patties, brown gravy, and sunny-side-up eggs.

Guests can also choose from burgers, Baja-style tacos and burritos, and tropical beverages. One of the restaurant’s standout treats is its Ube Milkshake, made with purple yam for a vibrant color and sweet, creamy flavor. Specialty juices such as the Maui Sunrise and Kawai Omao add a refreshing tropical touch to the menu.

TXE 081426 NOLA (KSAT 2026)

NOLA BRUNCH & BEIGNETS

1101 Broadway, Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78215

NOLA Brunch & Beignets brings the flavors of New Orleans to San Antonio with a daytime menu centered around fresh beignets, Creole favorites, po’boys, and creative brunch dishes. The restaurant serves its signature beignets classic with powdered sugar or stuffed with rotating fillings such as lemon curd and mango custard. Other favorites include Chicken & Beignets, featuring crispy chicken strips glazed with Sriracha cane syrup, as well as shrimp and grits prepared barbecue-style.

Sweet brunch options include bread pudding French toast with Steen’s syrup, Bananas Foster pancakes, and chocolate chip cookie dough pancakes. Guests can pair their meal with authentic chicory café au lait or other breakfast beverages. With its New Orleans-inspired menu and focus on fresh, small-batch beignets, NOLA Brunch & Beignets offers a taste of the Crescent City in the heart of San Antonio.

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