Get ready for San Antonio's first-ever Concha Throwdown

Concha Throwdown to take place in November

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The popular pan dulce is finally getting its own event.

The Concha Throwdown is scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Maestro Entrepreneur Center.

Several local bakeries will be competing to see who makes the best concha.

The event will also feature a concha market and art show.

It is free to attend, and parking is $5, which benefits the Maestro Entrepreneur Center.

About the Author:

Erica Hernandez

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 10 years of experience in the broadcast news business. You can catch Erica on GMSA and GMSA at 9 most mornings.

