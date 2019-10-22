Get ready for San Antonio's first-ever Concha Throwdown

SAN ANTONIO – The popular pan dulce is finally getting its own event.

The Concha Throwdown is scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Maestro Entrepreneur Center.

Several local bakeries will be competing to see who makes the best concha.

The event will also feature a concha market and art show.

It is free to attend, and parking is $5, which benefits the Maestro Entrepreneur Center.