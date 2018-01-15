1 killed, 4 injured in rear-end crash on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday night when a car crashed into a stalled car on the city's South Side.

According to San Antonio police, a Volvo S40 was traveling north near Interstate 37 South and Donop Road around 7:40 p.m., when the driver switched lanes and rear-ended a Honda Civic that was stalled in the right lane.

A teenage girl who was riding in back seat of the Honda was airlifted to University Hospital, where she died, police said.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volvo was taken to University hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is not expected to be charged, police said.

