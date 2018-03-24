Authorities shut down Loop 1604 at Hausman Road following reported rollover

SAN ANTONIO - Part of Loop 1604 at Hausman Road was shut down early Saturday morning following a reported rollover accident.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 1604 at Hausman Road was shut down around 7 a.m. after the incident.

Traffic was diverted to the access road, causing a backup for at least a mile.

We've reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department for more information on whether anyone was injured in the crash. We have not yet heard back.

