Driver flees scene after crashing Jeep into fence

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a driver who left their vehicle after they crashed into a fence early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. when the driver of a silver jeep ran off the road while on westbound Culebra Road.

According to police the vehicle hit a car port, went through a fence and came to a stop in the front yard of a home.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, police said.

Police said they are not aware of any injuries due to the crash.

The search for the driver is on-going.

