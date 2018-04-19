Driver runs red light, crashes into police cruiser

SAN ANTONIO - A North Side driver ran a red light and crashed into a police cruiser late Wednesday night.

The accident was reported just before 11 p.m. on East Elmira Street near McCullough Avenue, which is located on the city's North Side.

According to police, the man driving the silver Mustang ran the red light and t-boned the officer driving eastbound on McCullough.

The officer was taken to Methodist Hospital as a precaution. The driver of the mustang was not injured.

Police at the scene did not say what, if any charges the driver may face.

