WEEKEND FORECAST: Highs near 80 degrees, sunshine for most

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THIS WEEKEND: Beautiful & pleasant

RAIN CHANCES: Monday night & Tuesday

NEXT WEEK: Staying warmer near 80

FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND

Get ready for one of the nicest weekends of the season in San Antonio. Mornings will start off nicely cool, while afternoons will climb just above seasonal averages but stay pleasant.

Cool mornings & pleasant afternoons (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

You might see some morning fog Sunday morning, but otherwise expect a good mix of sun and clouds with low humidity

RAIN EARLY NEXT WEEK

A disturbance sweeping in from the Pacific is forecast to bring a chance for some scattered showers to San Antonio. Rain is most likely Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Scattered coverage is expected if you get any, with spots could see up to a tenth of an inch; the luckiest areas might get a quarter inch.

Minimal rain accumulation Monday & Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Even where rain does fall, don’t expect much accumulation, so it’s unlikely to disrupt your plans.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

The extended forecast shows the weather staying mostly sunny through the week, with temperatures ranging from the 70s to even low 80s. There’s another small chance for more rain by next Friday (about 20%), but we’ll keep you posted!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

