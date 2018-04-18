Man pinned in car crash while trying to evade police

SAN ANTONIO - One man is in the hospital and another is in custody following an attempted traffic stop and vehicle crash late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. at the Park North Shopping Center, which is located in the 100 block of Northeast Loop 410.

According to police, an officer was attempting to make a traffic stop when the driver tried to flee by entering the shopping center. That's when, police said, the driver drove into a sign, crashed their vehicle and trapped one person inside.

Two other people from inside the car fled on foot following the crash. Police were able to catch up with one of the men not far from a Twin Peaks restaurant located nearby. That man was taken into police custody. Authorities said the second person escaped however by running through a Target department store and out the back door before jumping a fence into a neighborhood.

The person trapped inside the vehicle was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name, age, and condition are not currently known.

At this time it unclear why the men originally fled and if any of them will face any charges.

