More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event

SAN ANTONIO – More than 700 families lined up at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Saturday morning for a food distribution event.

The event was made possible by a $100,000 grant from The Boeing Company.

“While it’s a lot of money, that just shows the need of our community and where our community members are,” said Richard Delgado Jr, the Senior Investor at Boeing Company.

See Delagdo’s full live interview with KSAT 12 in the video player below.

Cars lined up as early as 5 a.m. to receive fresh fruits and vegetables, pantry staples, proteins and dairy products.

“Without them, what would happen to all of us? To me, this is like a big organization family. Especially the Food bank,” said Roger Gomez. “They helped us a lot.”

The Boeing Company plans to have two more food distributions over the next few months to address food insecurity in San Antonio’s low-income areas.

“There’s so much of a need,” one person in line told KSAT. “For everyone who is here, there’s a reason why we’re here. Groceries are overpriced. When you go to the store, you buy a bag, it’s $35. It’s hard.”

“Every time it gets more expensive,” Marelyn Cruz told KSAT.

The San Antonio Food Bank will share online where and when the next distribution event will be.

