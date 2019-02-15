Driver sought by police after crashing truck into North Side antique store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a driver who crashed their truck into a building and then fled the scene early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at Karolina's Antiques, located in the 1700 block of Blanco Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, officers arrived on scene after receiving a call about a truck being in a building.

Authorities said they believe the driver was likely speeding on Blanco Road when they lost control while traveling in a roundabout.

The driver was nowhere to be found at the crash site, police said.

San Antonio firefighters pulled the truck out of the building with a winch on the fire truck.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.