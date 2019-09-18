Police identify driver killed in dump truck crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified a man killed in a vehicle crash on the city's East Side Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, 62-year-old Daniel Clay Lindsay was heading eastbound driving a dump truck on I-10 East around 2 p.m. Tuesday when the dump truck’s front right tire experienced a blowout, causing it to veer.

Police said the truck went off the freeway and crossed a grassy median before crossing two lanes of the access road. The dump truck crashed into two parked pickup trucks, kept going and then crashed into a building, police said.

Lindsay was trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood provides information to reporters.

