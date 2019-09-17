Dump truck crashes into building on East Side; driver killed

SAN ANTONIO - A dump truck crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon on the city's East Side, killing the driver, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

Hood said the dump truck was traveling on Interstate 10 East near W.W. White Road when it hit two vehicles and crashed into the office area of a trucking terminal. The pickup truck crashed partially into the building. There was no word about the other vehicle.

After crashing into the building, six feet of cinder block landed on top of the dump truck, Hood said. Firefighters took about an hour to remove the debris and found no sign of life on the driver. No other injuries were reported.

