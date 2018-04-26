TxDOT to unveil $5.6M expansion projects for Northwest Military Highway, Loop 1604 area

SAN ANTONIO - North Side residents tired of the traffic congestion along Northwest Military Highway near Loop 1604 are encouraged to review a $5.6 million expansion project for that area.

The Texas Department of Transportation will unveil the project to the public Thursday.

More News Headlines

TxDOT is proposing a four-lane expansion along Northwest Military Highway, from Loop 1604 to Shavano Ranch Road.

Once finalized, the project will include center turn lanes, a raised a median, sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

Construction is projected to begin in spring 2020 and would take 18 months to complete.

The public is invited to an open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Christian School Cafeteria.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.