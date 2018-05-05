Upper level of I-35 shut down after man climbs onto Transguide sign

SAN ANTONIO - The upper level of I-35 near Laredo Street has been shut down as authorities attempt to get a man off of a Transguide sign.

The man has been on top of the Transguide sign since about 2 p.m.

Authorities have been talking with the man and have diverted traffic to the lower level.

Authorities estimate the sign is approximately 30 feet above the street.

NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE: 1-800-273-8255

"The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones..."

