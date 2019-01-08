New airline at SA airport to offer services to Minneapolis, Portland

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio International Airport has added a new airline that will offer flights to both Minnesota and Oregon, San Antonio's Aviation Department said in a press release.

Sun Country Airlines will now offer new nonstop service from San Antonio to both Minneapolis/St. Paul and Portland.

The flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport will begin on May 23 and the flights to Portland will start on June 5, the press release said. One-way fares can cost as low as $89.

“We’re excited to provide new low cost air service to San Antonio residents and to bring more visitors to the Alamo City,” said Chief Commercial Officer Ted Botimer. “Our focus on low fares and great customer service will be a great fit in this market, and we look forward to our continued partnership with the San Antonio Aviation Department.”

Sun Country will be the 12th carrier to serve the San Antonio International Airport. In the last three years, the airport has added three new air carriers and 35 additional flights – with service to 19 new destinations as well as 16 flights added to existing markets served.

The total of nonstop flights out of San Antonio International Airport is now 54.

