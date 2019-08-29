Texas gas prices for Labor Day weekend lowest since 2016

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re making travel plans this weekend, you’re in luck! The Labor Day gas prices are the lowest Texas has seen since 2016.

OK, so we would love to see even lower prices, but we can take the small wins, right?

The statewide average gas price in Texas is $2.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel — 4 cents fewer than last week and 29 cents fewer per gallon than last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Compare Texas’ average with the nation’s current average $2.58, and we’re sitting pretty.

“Texans continue to see savings at the gas pump as prices remain on a downward trend heading into Labor Day weekend,” said Daniel Armbruster, a AAA Texas spokesperson. “While it’s possible some areas may see slight price increases ahead of the holiday weekend, which isn’t atypical, any jumps will be short-term.”

Texas’ average gas price has not been cheaper over Labor Day weekend since 2016, when the average price was $2.01 per gallon.

Find current gas prices along your travel route with the AAA app available on Apple iPhone, iPad or Android.

