Vote 2020

VIA offers free bus and van rides on Primary Election Day

Passengers must show valid voter registration

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: Vote, March Primary, VIA Metropolitan Transit
photo

VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free bus and van rides on the March 3 Primary Election Day.

Passengers just need to show a valid voter registration card to the bus or van operator to ride.

The free rides will be available for regular bus service and for VIAtrans paratransit service.

Bus passengers can plan their trip to vote through the VIA goMobile app.

VIAtrans customers need to be registered and must schedule their trip in advance by phone or online.

