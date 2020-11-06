WATCH: Bexar County Elections Department gives election results update

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen will hold an election results update Friday at 4:30 p.m.

A total of 760,931 votes were cast in Bexar County, a 64% voter turnout, according to the elections department. Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said on Tuesday that mail-in ballots will still be counted into Wednesday.

Callanen expected to count an additional one thousand mail ballots that arrived Wednesday, as allowed by state law.

The majority of the votes were cast during the three-week early voting period that preceded Election Day. Callenen said the lack of turnout on Tuesday was disappointing but called the election process an overall success.

“They got to cast their vote, and they got to do it safely,” Callanen said. “That’s what came out of this race.”

