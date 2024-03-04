78º
MAP: Super Tuesday Primary Presidential Election Results on March 5, 2024

Voters in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia are part of Super Tuesday

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden, left, speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, and former President Donald Trump speaks on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on March 5, 2024

Voters in 15 states, including Texas, headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate as president in their respective political party.

President Joe Biden is expected to cruise to victory on the Democratic side, while former President Donald Trump should have no problem securing the Republican nomination, setting up a rematch of the bitter 2020 presidential race.

The map below displays presidential votes by state:

The graphic below shows the delegate count for presidential votes by state:

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. He is an amateur triathlete, enjoys playing and watching soccer, traveling and hanging out with his wife.

