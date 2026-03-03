Election results: Bexar County Court at Law No. 14 Judge in March 2026 primary

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

The race for Bexar County Court at Law No. 14 Judge features a two-way Democratic matchup, with incumbent Carlo Rodriguez-Key and Audrey Martinez.

Rodriguez Key has over 24 years of legal experience as a prosecutor and defense attorney. For 12 years, he has served as a county court judge.

He first ran for Bexar County Court at Law No. 11 Judge in 2010. He won the position and held it until he was defeated in the 2014 general election.

He has served as the No. 14 judge since 2018. He is currently seeking his fourth term.

According to his campaign website, Rodriguez Key is the most tenured Bexar County court judge running for reelection.

“His career has been defined by a deep sense of service and a commitment to protecting the community while ensuring fairness for all,” the website said.

Martinez, on the other hand, was born and raised on San Antonio’s South Side.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 2014 and later completed law school at St. Mary’s University.

Martinez has experience as a prosecutor in the juvenile and family violence felony divisions at the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

She became the felony prosecutor in the 81st District Attorney’s Office, where she worked cases ranging from murder, aggravated assault, robberies, crimes against children and other offenses.

“Working as a prosecutor has allowed me to fight for those who have been wronged, to be a voice for those without one,” according to her campaign website.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

