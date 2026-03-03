Election results: Texas Attorney General’s race in March 2026 primary

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Watch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES FIND RACE RESULTS

Recommended Videos

BACKGROUND

Recent history suggests the person who becomes Texas’ attorney general will eventually have and later realize larger political ambitions.

Among the examples who meet that criteria are Mark White (1979-1983 as Texas AG; later elected Texas Governor), John Cornyn (1999-2002 as Texas AG; current U.S. Senator) and Greg Abbott (2002-2015 as Texas AG; current Texas Governor).

Ken Paxton, a current U.S. Senate candidate, hopes to become the latest Texas attorney general to go from working at the state capitol in Austin to the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Four Republicans are in the running for Paxton’s soon-to-be former job.

Joan Huffman and Mayes Middleton — two current state Senators — would be following in a similar path as Paxton, who, himself, was a former state Senator before he became Texas AG.

Aaron Reitz, who worked under Paxton in the AG’s office, has also earned Paxton’s endorsement in the race. Most recently, Reitz worked at the Department of Justice.

Before announcing his candidacy for the attorney general’s race, Chip Roy served as the U.S. Representative for Texas’ 21st Congressional District since 2018.

Only one of three candidates in the Democratic primary is currently working as a state lawmaker in Austin.

Nathan Johnson, a state senator, has turned his sights on the attorney general’s office after serving his Dallas-area constituents since 2018.

Former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski and first-time candidate Tony Box round out the Democratic field. In 2022, Jaworski also ran in the Texas AG Democratic Primary, where he lost to Rochelle Garza in the primary’s runoff election.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES FIND RACE RESULTS

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.