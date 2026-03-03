Skip to main content
Vote 2026

Election results: Texas House District 125 race in March 2026 primary

The district primarily includes the West and Northwest Sides of San Antonio and Bexar County

Vote 2026 -Election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

BEXAR COUNTY, TexasWatch KSAT’s live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. Find more election coverage on the Vote 2026 page.

State Representative, Dist. 125 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Adrian Reyna

Adrian Reyna(D)

00%
Carlos Antonio Raymond

Carlos Antonio Raymond(D)

00%
Donovon Rodriguez

Donovon Rodriguez(D)

00%
Michelle Barrientes Vela

Michelle Barrientes Vela(D)

00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 807)

State Representative, Dist. 125 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ricardo "Rick" Martinez

Ricardo "Rick" Martinez(R)

00%
Chuck Mercer IV

Chuck Mercer IV(R)

00%

BACKGROUND

It’s a crowded race of six candidates to see who will be elected to the Texas House of Representatives for District 125.

Texas House District 125 primarily includes the West and Northwest Sides of San Antonio and Bexar County.

With Rep. Ray Lopez (D) not seeking reelection, the district will have a new representative.

The candidates include Michelle Barrientes Vela (D), Carlos Antonio Raymond (D), Adrian Reyna (D), Donovon Rodriguez (D), Chuck Mercer IV (R) and Ricardo Martinez (R).

Barrientes Vela, who has been the center of numerous KSAT stories over the years, was formally acquitted of criminal charges in February 2025 after the state’s highest criminal appeals court declined to review a lower court’s decision to overturn her convictions the previous year.

The Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso overturned Barrientes Vela’s felony convictions of tampering with records in October 2024.

In 2022, a Bexar County jury convicted Barrientes Vela of altering security payment logs for Rodriguez Park. In January 2023, she was sentenced to five years of probation, 90 days in jail and 600 hours of community service.

She also made an unsuccessful run for Bexar County sheriff in 2020.

Raymond formerly served in the U.S. Army. According to his Ballotpedia profile, he has an associate degree in medical science from the University of the District of Columbia and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia State University.

He has worked as a realtor for Icon Realty.

Raymond’s campaign website said he’ll aim to address education, healthcare, and infrastructure if elected.

Reyna, a 15-year public school teacher in the San Antonio Independent School District, was born and raised in District 125.

According to his campaign website, Reyna has degrees in government, political communications and educational leadership.

Reyna is currently an executive board member of the San Antonio AFL-CIO Central Labor Council and also the labor representative on the VIA Board of Trustees.

Rodriguez was raised in a South Texas family rooted in military and public service.

His campaign website mentioned that Rodriguez has over a decade of “senior-level experience” in the Texas legislature.

His three top priorities if his campaign for District 125 is to implement better schools and “fair” teacher pay, safer roads and affordable healthcare.

Mercer said that his campaign revolves around empowering parents, defending taxpayers and putting control in the hands of District 125 residents.

He is a former educator and financial advisor.

“He believes HD-125 deserves a leader grounded in service, faith, and conservative principles—not career politicians,” Mercer’s campaign website said.

Martinez was born and raised on a U.S. Army military base in Germany.

He is the founder of his own charity and is involved with several nonprofit organizations, including the Living Heart Foundation, the San Antonio Food Bank and the Ferrari Kid Foundation.

If elected, Martinez wants to prioritize public safety, lower property taxes, healthcare affordability, economic growth and infrastructure modernization.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2026 page.

Find election results on the Vote 2026 page.

