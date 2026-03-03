Election results: Texas lieutenant governor’s race in March 2026 primary

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

BACKGROUND

Three Democratic candidates are vying for Dan Patrick’s seat as Texas’ lieutenant governor in the March primary election.

The lieutenant governor, the state’s second-highest executive position, presides over the Senate and controls the flow of legislation in the chamber.

It has been considered one of the most powerful positions in the Texas government.

Patrick is seeking his fourth term as lieutenant governor. He was first elected to the seat in 2014.

His political ideology includes the restriction of abortion and immigration, cutting property taxes, expanding “school choice” through school vouchers, and banning the sale of THC products, among other initiatives.

Patrick’s challengers include Rep. Vikki Goodwin, Marcos Isaias Velez and Courtney Head.

Goodwin is a current Democratic member of the Texas House of Representatives, representing District 47.

She currently represents southwest Austin and Travis County. In 2023, she authored the Cati’s Act and also sponsored the Natalia Cox Act.

According to Goodwin’s campaign website, she is running for lieutenant governor to support well-funded public schools, clean water and energy, housing affordability and comprehensive healthcare.

Velez is currently a member of United Steelworkers District 13, who has advocated for pro-labor.

He has also spent years volunteering for nonprofit organizations to support families in Texas.

“He believes Texans deserve a government that values work, strengthens families, protects seniors, supports public schools and teachers, and defends rural communities,” Valez’s campaign website says.

Head is a San Antonio native and a graduate of Smithson Valley High School. She earned an associate’s degree in paralegal studies from San Antonio College and a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Houston.

She cited “inadequate” healthcare legislation for women, the quality of public education and the “instability” of the infrastructure system as reasons to run for the seat.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

