Umbrella needed Tuesday morning, followed by a coat in the afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said you’ll need an umbrella this morning, and then a coat this afternoon.

It’ll be warm and wet, and then the cold front will come through late today. Temperatures will have highs in the low 70s, and then it will begin dropping.

It’ll be cold and wet the next few days, Osterhage said.

