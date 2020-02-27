Moon and Venus to be close in Thursday’s night sky

SAN ANTONIO – The crescent moon and Venus, which rank as the second-brightest and third-brightest celestial objects after sun, will be near each other tonight.

Look for them in the southwest sky shortly after sunset, with Venus appearing to hover just to the right of the moon.

The bright light is a reflection of the sun off of the two objects.

If you are unable to catch the event tonight, there is no need to worry. The pairing takes place roughly every month, with the next showing scheduled for March 28.