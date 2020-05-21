Scattered showers around San Antonio on Thursday; more storms to develop overnight into Friday

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said we have some leftover showers and a couple of storms that are dying down. A few showers and storms will be scattered around San Antonio today, with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

Osterhage said we have to watch out for more storms to develop overnight and move through tomorrow morning.

Scattered rain will also be around this weekend, with the best chance being Sunday and Memorial Day. It won’t be a rain out, but on the other hand there could be a couple of heavy pockets, Osterhage said.

WATCH the latest forecast from your KSAT Weather Authority Team:

Check out the latest satellite imaging tracking storms in the San Antonio area here:

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather