Hurricane season begins today with an area to watch in the Gulf of Mexico
Development in the Gulf of Mexico is possible over the next few days
- The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area of disturbed weather over the Yucatan Peninsula. The remnants of a Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda are forecast to reemerge into the Gulf of Mexico
- The National Hurricane Center is giving this area an 80% chance of development within the next 48 hours, as Gulf waters are warm and conditions are favorable
- A tropical depression may form and is forecast to drift southwest through the Bay of Campeche
- It is too early to have any indication on potential strength or where the system will eventually move
- Those in Mexico should keep a close eye on the system, while everyone along the Gulf Coast should monitor the latest
- Should it develop into a named system, it would be the 3rd so far this year in the Atlantic, making for an early start to hurricane season
