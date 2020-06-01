Hurricane season begins today with an area to watch in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical development may take shape in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days

The National Hurricane Center is giving this area an 80% chance of development within the next 48 hours, as Gulf waters are warm and conditions are favorable

The National Hurricane Center has flagged an area of disturbed weather over the Yucatan Peninsula. The remnants of a Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda are forecast to reemerge into the Gulf of Mexico

A tropical depression may form and is forecast to drift southwest through the Bay of Campeche

It is too early to have any indication on potential strength or where the system will eventually move

Those in Mexico should keep a close eye on the system, while everyone along the Gulf Coast should monitor the latest