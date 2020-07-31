A few storms possible this evening, tonight

A rare late July/early August front will help to kick off a few storms across South Texas Friday afternoon, Friday evening, and on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know:
- Storms will initially develop across the Hill Country this afternoon.
- This activity will push south into the San Antonio area this evening and overnight.
- One or two of the storms could be strong or severe, with gusty winds being the main threat. A marginal, or low-end, risk for severe exists today.
- Not everyone will receive rain, but should the storms form into a cluster, pockets of heavy rain could develop.
- The front will not bring a cool down, but clouds and a chance of rain may allow for slightly cooler temperatures Saturday.
- The weather pattern may allow for a few more clusters of storms to work into the area on Sunday and Monday.