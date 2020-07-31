A few storms possible this evening, tonight

A rare late July/early August front will help to kick off a few storms across South Texas Friday afternoon, Friday evening, and on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know:

This activity will push south into the San Antonio area this evening and overnight.

Storms will initially develop across the Hill Country this afternoon.

One or two of the storms could be strong or severe, with gusty winds being the main threat. A marginal, or low-end, risk for severe exists today.

Not everyone will receive rain, but should the storms form into a cluster, pockets of heavy rain could develop.

The front will not bring a cool down, but clouds and a chance of rain may allow for slightly cooler temperatures Saturday.