A few storms possible this evening, tonight

Some could be strong, with gusty winds being the main threat

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Marginal Risk for Storms This Afternoon
A rare late July/early August front will help to kick off a few storms across South Texas Friday afternoon, Friday evening, and on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Storms will initially develop across the Hill Country this afternoon.
  • This activity will push south into the San Antonio area this evening and overnight.
Isolated Storms Possible This Evening
  • One or two of the storms could be strong or severe, with gusty winds being the main threat. A marginal, or low-end, risk for severe exists today.
Marginal Risk for Storms This Afternoon
  • Not everyone will receive rain, but should the storms form into a cluster, pockets of heavy rain could develop.
  • The front will not bring a cool down, but clouds and a chance of rain may allow for slightly cooler temperatures Saturday.
  • The weather pattern may allow for a few more clusters of storms to work into the area on Sunday and Monday.

