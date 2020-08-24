At 2:30 p.m., KSAT meteorologists answer your questions about Tropical Storms Marco and Laura

KSAT meteorologists will discuss Tropical Storms Laura and Marco with our viewers on our KSAT.com/chat page at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24.

The two storm systems are expected to have some impact on the Texas/Louisiana coasts over the next few days. The KSAT Weather Authority will break down the latest forecasts and models and give you the most up-to-date information about the tropical storms.

KSAT.com viewers will have the chance to join the conversation and ask questions through our new live chat feature on the KSAT.com/chat page.

Logged in users can ask questions during or ahead of the streamed conversation at 2:30 p.m. To make sure you can participate, join us by creating a free account here.

Find more information about the two storms with the latest forecast or read more about the history of two storms forming in the Gulf at the same time.

You can follow along with Your Weather Authority as we continue to track both Marco and Laura by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Our KSAT Hurricane Tracker app also allows you to monitor the tropics from your phone during the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs until November 30.