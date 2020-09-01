First week of September brings rain chances to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – September 1 marks the start of “meteorological” fall, which is defined as the months of September, October, and November. And just the idea of a crisp, cool autumn morning sounds wonderful given how hot our summer in San Antonio has been. So far, the Alamo City has seen 35 days of 100 degree weather, with Del Rio clocking in 79 days in the triple-digits!

September Stats

Of course, it won’t magically become chilly outside. In fact, September is usually characterized by a gradual “cool” down. San Antonio’s average high temperature on September 1 is 94 degrees, but by the end of the month the average high is 86 degrees. Morning lows at the beginning of the month average to a muggy 73 degrees, but by the end of September it’s usually a comfy start -- in the mid-60s!

Rain Chances This Week

It will be a “messy” weather pattern as we start September, with rain chances in the forecast just about every day through the weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday, storms will likely develop in the Hill Country and attempt to push to San Antonio through the pre-dawn hours.

Any places that get rain may experience lightning and gusty winds.

Added cloud cover with lingering morning rain will allow for Wednesday to be a bit cooler - but still warm - with a high in the low/mid-90s.

Pop-up storms will be possible every day this week

Because of the scattered nature of the forecast storms, not everyone will see rain

If you do experience a storm, an inch or more of rainfall is not out of the question

Temperatures should be relatively cooler with highs in the low- to mid-90s

