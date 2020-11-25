Potential of showers and storms for South Texas through Saturday evening

SAN ANTONIO – As of Friday, San Antonio International Airport was nearly 12 inches below the average for yearly rainfall. A dry Summer has been followed by a dry Fall. Our fortunes seem to have changed, as good rain chances will hang around through late Saturday. Here’s what you need to know:

Saturday promises to be a pretty cold, cloudy, and damp day with high temperatures not expected to get out of the 50s

There will be on- and off-again showers with pockets of heavy rain and even some thunder

It'll be a cool, gray, and rainy Saturday.

Rain will end by late Saturday night and we’ll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday

Potential rainfall totals through the end of the weekend

Planning Forecast

It'll be a cool week ahead after a rainy Saturday

