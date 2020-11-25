Potential of showers and storms for South Texas through Saturday evening

SAN ANTONIO – As of Friday, San Antonio International Airport was nearly 12 inches below the average for yearly rainfall. A dry Summer has been followed by a dry Fall. Our fortunes seem to have changed, as good rain chances will hang around through late Saturday. Here’s what you need to know:
- Saturday promises to be a pretty cold, cloudy, and damp day with high temperatures not expected to get out of the 50s
- There will be on- and off-again showers with pockets of heavy rain and even some thunder
- Rain will end by late Saturday night and we’ll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday
