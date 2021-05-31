Showers & storms stay in the forecast this week

Chances of showers and storms will continue in the week ahead

SAN ANTONIO – May has been a somewhat soggy month for us here in the Alamo City! Through thirty days, fifteen have seen measurable rain at San Antonio International for a monthly rainfall total of around 6.12 inches - 1.85 inches above average. In fact, San Antonio has seen almost as much rain in the month of May as March and April combined.

May saw almost as much rain as March and April combined (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As we head into the start of June, an active weather pattern over the southwestern United States will keep chances or showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. There will likely be periods of strong to severe storms, as well as flash flooding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Monday will feature plenty of clouds and a chance of some spotty showers & non-severe storms through the afternoon

Some storms are expected to approach from West Texas Monday night and could move through San Antonio during the overnight hours

Redevelopment of scattered thunderstorms is expected by Tuesday afternoon

By Tuesday night , more scattered thunderstorms could move in from West Texas with a threat of severe weather

These daily chances of showers and storms will continue Wednesday and through next weekend

The forecast for Memorial Day in and around San Antonio (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay Informed

In this type of busy, unsettled weather pattern, it’s important to check the weather forecast frequently for updates. As always, your KSAT Weather Authority will keep you informed!