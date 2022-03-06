HEADS UP: Temps will see-saw in San Antonio this week

Ups and downs in temperatures this week in San Antonio

Although the weather will be pleasant at times this week in South Central Texas, a double-dose of cold fronts will bring weather whiplash.

Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 40s. And just as it becomes more comfortable mid-week, a late season freeze is likely by the week’s end.

Here’s what you need to know:

SUNDAY

Warm & muggy with a high in the low-80s

Breezy with winds from the south at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph

MONDAY

A cold front will arrive predawn

A few morning showers are possible, but not much rain is expected -- maybe up to a tenth of an inch in spots

Temperatures will fall into the 50s

WINDY, with gusts from the north up to 35-40 mph

TUESDAY

Cloudy and chilly

Temps in the 40s with a few sprinkles

Showers most likely east of I-35

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Pleasant, with plenty of sunshine

60s Wednesday, 70s Thursday

FRIDAY

Another front will move through, dropping temperatures back into the 50s

A small chance for rain (20%)

SATURDAY

A late-season light freeze is likely Saturday morning, with temps rebounding to near 60° in the afternoon

