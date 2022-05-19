98º

Heat relief for San Antonio arrives over the weekend 🙌

Near average temperatures & rain chances return to the forecast

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Upcoming rain chances for the San Antonio area (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There’s no denying it ― May has been a sizzling month. 🥵 This May has seen San Antonio’s earliest back-to-back triple-digit days ever.

What’s more: from May 1 through May 19, high temperatures have been above average every single day.

Each day in May (so far) has seen above average temperatures (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Thankfully, a welcome weather pattern change is right around the corner. We’ll start to feel the effects as soon as this weekend! Here’s what you need to know:

FRIDAY

  • It will be hot again as temperatures soar into the upper 90s and near 100°.
  • Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours.
  • A few storms could become severe quickly with hail and damaging winds being the threats.
  • Any thunderstorms that develop are expected to be east of San Antonio by sunset.

SATURDAY

  • The heat continues for one more day as high temperatures approach 100° again.
  • Isolated showers and storms will be possible again in the afternoon & evening -- especially north of San Antonio.

SUNDAY

  • A cold front will approach San Antonio on Sunday to finally kickstart some heat relief!
  • High temperatures are expected to be in the 80s on Sunday, thanks to the front and extra cloud cover.
  • Scattered thundershowers will be possible Sunday, off and on throughout the day.

NEXT WEEK: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

  • An unsettled weather pattern will be in place early next week to keep chances of rain going for a few more days.
  • While it’s too soon to nail down exactly when rain will occur each day, periods of showers and storms can be expected Monday through Wednesday. ☔
  • Early rainfall estimates suggest some parts of South Central Texas could get more than 2 inches of much needed rain through the middle of next week.

7 DAY FORECAST

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

