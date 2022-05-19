Heat relief for San Antonio arrives over the weekend 🙌

There’s no denying it ― May has been a sizzling month. 🥵 This May has seen San Antonio’s earliest back-to-back triple-digit days ever.

What’s more: from May 1 through May 19, high temperatures have been above average every single day.

Each day in May (so far) has seen above average temperatures (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Thankfully, a welcome weather pattern change is right around the corner. We’ll start to feel the effects as soon as this weekend! Here’s what you need to know:

FRIDAY

It will be hot again as temperatures soar into the upper 90s and near 100°.

Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

A few storms could become severe quickly with hail and damaging winds being the threats.

Any thunderstorms that develop are expected to be east of San Antonio by sunset.

SATURDAY

The heat continues for one more day as high temperatures approach 100° again.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible again in the afternoon & evening -- especially north of San Antonio.

SUNDAY

A cold front will approach San Antonio on Sunday to finally kickstart some heat relief!

High temperatures are expected to be in the 80s on Sunday, thanks to the front and extra cloud cover.

Scattered thundershowers will be possible Sunday, off and on throughout the day.

NEXT WEEK: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

An unsettled weather pattern will be in place early next week to keep chances of rain going for a few more days.

While it’s too soon to nail down exactly when rain will occur each day, periods of showers and storms can be expected Monday through Wednesday. ☔

Early rainfall estimates suggest some parts of South Central Texas could get more than 2 inches of much needed rain through the middle of next week.

7 DAY FORECAST

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

