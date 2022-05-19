Heat relief for San Antonio arrives over the weekend 🙌

There’s no denying it ― May has been a sizzling month. 🥵 This May has seen San Antonio’s earliest back-to-back triple-digit days ever.
What’s more: from May 1 through May 19, high temperatures have been above average every single day.
Thankfully, a welcome weather pattern change is right around the corner. We’ll start to feel the effects as soon as this weekend! Here’s what you need to know:
FRIDAY
- It will be hot again as temperatures soar into the upper 90s and near 100°.
- Isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours.
- A few storms could become severe quickly with hail and damaging winds being the threats.
- Any thunderstorms that develop are expected to be east of San Antonio by sunset.
SATURDAY
- The heat continues for one more day as high temperatures approach 100° again.
- Isolated showers and storms will be possible again in the afternoon & evening -- especially north of San Antonio.
SUNDAY
- A cold front will approach San Antonio on Sunday to finally kickstart some heat relief!
- High temperatures are expected to be in the 80s on Sunday, thanks to the front and extra cloud cover.
- Scattered thundershowers will be possible Sunday, off and on throughout the day.
NEXT WEEK: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY
- An unsettled weather pattern will be in place early next week to keep chances of rain going for a few more days.
- While it’s too soon to nail down exactly when rain will occur each day, periods of showers and storms can be expected Monday through Wednesday. ☔
- Early rainfall estimates suggest some parts of South Central Texas could get more than 2 inches of much needed rain through the middle of next week.
7 DAY FORECAST
