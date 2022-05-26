Hot in San Antonio over Memorial Day Weekend

It will be quite hot over the Memorial Day weekend

After a few days of rain chances across South Central Texas, the sun is out and temperatures are climbing again. By the upcoming weekend, afternoon high temperatures will be back close to 100 degrees. 🥵

Here’s what you need to know about the next several days:

Friday

The day will begin on a somewhat cool note, with lows in the mid- to upper 60s

Another day of full sunshine will lead to temperatures reaching the upper 90s Friday afternoon

Saturday

Expect a few morning clouds and lows near 70°

It will be mostly sunny Saturday afternoon with a south breeze around 10 to 15 mph

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits

Sunday

It will be mostly cloudy early in the morning, but sunshine will quickly take over

Highs will once again make a run at 100°

The wind will be more noticeable, with gusts up to 30 mph

Memorial Day

Morning cloud cover will linger for a bit longer Monday, helping to keep temperatures down a few degrees

Nonetheless, it will still be a hot afternoon with a high near 95°

Wind gusts will once again be as high as 30 mph at times

Texas Travel

If your weekend plans take you out of San Antonio, you’ll have a very hard time escaping the heat! It will be a very hot weekend all across Texas.

It will be a hot Memorial Day weekend all across the Lone Star State (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If your plans take you to the Texas coast, expect hot and breezy conditions (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Planning Forecast

Unfortunately, no rain is expected over the next week.

The latest Planning Forecast for the San Antonio area (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

