Sorry, pool lovers... mostly cool Spring Break forecast around San Antonio

It’s been a warm start to Spring Break with temperatures in the 80s and 90s this weekend. But Mother Nature’s just teasing us... it’s going to be a mainly cool rest of Spring Break.
Here’s what you need to know:
MONDAY (March 13, 2023)
- We’ll start in the 50s with a sprinkle or two possible
- With mostly cloudy skies, we’ll struggle to warm about the upper-60s
TUESDAY (March 14, 2023)
- Even cooler & cloudier with a morning low in the upper-40s and an afternoon high only in the low-60s
WEDNESDAY (March 15, 2023)
- Another chilly start in the upper-40s
- But, with a little more sunshine, Wednesday will be slightly more comfortable with a high near 70°
THURSDAY (March 16, 2023)
- Thursday will be our warmest, muggiest day in the forecast -- highs will be near 80°
- Thursday night also brings our best chance for rain. Scattered storms are likely as a STRONG cold front moves through
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND (March 17-19, 2023)
- Much cooler with highs struggling to get out of the 50s
- It’ll be cold in the mornings with lows in the low-40s & upper-30s
- Sunday will be especially chilly and potentially damp with scattered showers
