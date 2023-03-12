80º

Sorry, pool lovers... mostly cool Spring Break forecast around San Antonio

Temperatures will be cooler than average with an even colder weekend in store

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Forecast highs in San Antonio during Spring Break 2023 (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s been a warm start to Spring Break with temperatures in the 80s and 90s this weekend. But Mother Nature’s just teasing us... it’s going to be a mainly cool rest of Spring Break.

Here’s what you need to know:

MONDAY (March 13, 2023)

  • We’ll start in the 50s with a sprinkle or two possible
  • With mostly cloudy skies, we’ll struggle to warm about the upper-60s

TUESDAY (March 14, 2023)

  • Even cooler & cloudier with a morning low in the upper-40s and an afternoon high only in the low-60s

WEDNESDAY (March 15, 2023)

  • Another chilly start in the upper-40s
  • But, with a little more sunshine, Wednesday will be slightly more comfortable with a high near 70°

THURSDAY (March 16, 2023)

  • Thursday will be our warmest, muggiest day in the forecast -- highs will be near 80°
  • Thursday night also brings our best chance for rain. Scattered storms are likely as a STRONG cold front moves through

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND (March 17-19, 2023)

  • Much cooler with highs struggling to get out of the 50s
  • It’ll be cold in the mornings with lows in the low-40s & upper-30s
  • Sunday will be especially chilly and potentially damp with scattered showers

7-DAY FORECAST

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

