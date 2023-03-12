Sorry, pool lovers... mostly cool Spring Break forecast around San Antonio

(Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Forecast highs in San Antonio during Spring Break 2023

It’s been a warm start to Spring Break with temperatures in the 80s and 90s this weekend. But Mother Nature’s just teasing us... it’s going to be a mainly cool rest of Spring Break.

Here’s what you need to know:

MONDAY (March 13, 2023)

We’ll start in the 50s with a sprinkle or two possible

With mostly cloudy skies, we’ll struggle to warm about the upper-60s

TUESDAY (March 14, 2023)

Even cooler & cloudier with a morning low in the upper-40s and an afternoon high only in the low-60s

WEDNESDAY (March 15, 2023)

Another chilly start in the upper-40s

But, with a little more sunshine, Wednesday will be slightly more comfortable with a high near 70°

THURSDAY (March 16, 2023)

Thursday will be our warmest, muggiest day in the forecast -- highs will be near 80°

Thursday night also brings our best chance for rain. Scattered storms are likely as a STRONG cold front moves through

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND (March 17-19, 2023)

Much cooler with highs struggling to get out of the 50s

It’ll be cold in the mornings with lows in the low-40s & upper-30s

Sunday will be especially chilly and potentially damp with scattered showers

7-DAY FORECAST

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

