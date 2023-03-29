🧪 Science with Sarah: Soda bottle rockets! 🥤🚀

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!
Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to explore literal rocket science, this experiment is for you!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- A 16 oz plastic soda or water bottle
- 3 pencils
- Gaffer’s or duct tape
- Kleenex
- Vinegar
- Baking soda
- A wine cork
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Tape the 3 pencils evenly around the bottle. These will act as a stand for your rocket. It should look like this ⬇️
- STEP 2: Put about 2 inches of vinegar into the bottle
- STEP 3: Make a small parcel of baking soda with a piece of Kleenex
- STEP 4: Quickly pop the small parcel of baking soda into the bottle, cork it, and place it on the ground
- STEP 5: Step back and watch the rocket take off!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, email sciencewithsarah@ksat.com.
Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!