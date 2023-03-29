65º

🧪 Science with Sarah: Soda bottle rockets! 🥤🚀

“Lift-off” with this fun, chemistry-driven science experiment!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: KSATKids, Science with Sarah, Whatever the Weather, Education, Science

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to explore literal rocket science, this experiment is for you!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah: Invite KSAT to your school for live science experiments. (KSAT)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials for a soda bottle rocket (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • A 16 oz plastic soda or water bottle
  • 3 pencils
  • Gaffer’s or duct tape
  • Kleenex
  • Vinegar
  • Baking soda
  • A wine cork

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: Tape the 3 pencils evenly around the bottle. These will act as a stand for your rocket. It should look like this ⬇️
This is what your rocket should look like with the pencils attached (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 2: Put about 2 inches of vinegar into the bottle
  • STEP 3: Make a small parcel of baking soda with a piece of Kleenex
  • STEP 4: Quickly pop the small parcel of baking soda into the bottle, cork it, and place it on the ground
  • STEP 5: Step back and watch the rocket take off!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, email sciencewithsarah@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

