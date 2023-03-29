🧪 Science with Sarah: Soda bottle rockets! 🥤🚀

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to explore literal rocket science, this experiment is for you!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A 16 oz plastic soda or water bottle

3 pencils

Gaffer’s or duct tape

Kleenex

Vinegar

Baking soda

A wine cork

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1: Tape the 3 pencils evenly around the bottle. These will act as a stand for your rocket. It should look like this ⬇️

STEP 2: Put about 2 inches of vinegar into the bottle

STEP 3: Make a small parcel of baking soda with a piece of Kleenex

STEP 4: Quickly pop the small parcel of baking soda into the bottle, cork it, and place it on the ground

STEP 5: Step back and watch the rocket take off!

