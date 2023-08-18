Science with Sarah: Invite KSAT to your school for live science experiments

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’d like Meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her awesome assistant David Sears to come out to your school, all you have to do is...

IMPORTANT NOTES:

This request must be submitted a minimum of 30 days in advance of school visit.

If randomly selected, Sarah will come out to your school and perform a LIVE science experiment with your students from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on a Wednesday.

Our camera equipment only allows for live experiments within the San Antonio metro area.

Our format works best for a group of 20-40 students from 2nd to 6th grade.

Districts and/or teachers are responsible for supplies for the class. KSAT can only supply Sarah with her personal supplies.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.