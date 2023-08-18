104º
Science with Sarah: Invite KSAT to your school for live science experiments

Fill out this form to randomly be entered for a school visit from Sarah

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’d like Meteorologist Sarah Spivey and her awesome assistant David Sears to come out to your school, all you have to do is...

📝👉 FILL OUT THIS FORM👈📝

IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • This request must be submitted a minimum of 30 days in advance of school visit.
  • If randomly selected, Sarah will come out to your school and perform a LIVE science experiment with your students from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on a Wednesday.
  • Our camera equipment only allows for live experiments within the San Antonio metro area.
  • Our format works best for a group of 20-40 students from 2nd to 6th grade.
  • Districts and/or teachers are responsible for supplies for the class. KSAT can only supply Sarah with her personal supplies.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

🧪👉Here’s the Science with Sarah archive!👈🧪

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

David Sears, a native San Antonian, has been at KSAT for more than 20 years.

