Another dose of rain for San Antonio, with the best odds late on Sunday

First off, let us just give a big “THANK YOU” to all the veterans across San Antonio and South Texas. Veterans Day looks fairly quiet weather-wise, but rainfall will pick back up on Sunday.

KEY POINTS

For the rest of Friday through Sunday morning, expect spotty light, showers

The best chance of rain arrives Sunday afternoon through Monday morning

The rainfall will be light, but steady and widespread late Sunday into Monday. It could add up to an inch or more of rainfall

Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy and cool, with the sun returning on Tuesday

FRIDAY (NOV. 10) THROUGH SUNDAY (NOV. 12) MORNING

Spotty showers are possible the rest of Friday, but anything we see will be light. This will be the case for Saturday, too. Skies remain overcast, which will keep temperatures on the cool side (low-60s).

SUNDAY TO MONDAY RAINFALL

This rainfall comes courtesy of an area of low pressure dipping south towards Texas. The setup is such that steady, light rain is a good bet. The forecast calls for rain to kick in around lunchtime Sunday and stick around through Monday morning.

An area of low pressure will bring rain to the area Sunday into Monday (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall totals may reach up to an inch around San Antonio. Some localized spots could see even higher totals. The heaviest rainfall is forecast to be along the coast, however, regardless of the amount, this appears to be a good soaking for the entire area — and that’s a good thing!