55º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

🧪 Science with Sarah: Candle-Powered Carousels 🕯️

A Christmas tradition, showcasing the power of heat!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: KSATKids, Science with Sarah, Whatever the Weather, Education, Science

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Collier Elementary here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! It’s a German Christmas tradition: candle carousels! Today’s experiment explores how heat rises.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah in partnership with the San Antonio Zoo (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • Two disposable aluminum pie tins (8 to 10 inches in diameter)
  • Tape
  • Scissors
  • A straw
  • A skewer
  • Hot glue gun
  • Modeling clay
  • 4 tea lights
  • Long lighter
  • Colorful permanent markers (optional)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: Print and cut out the template below:
  • STEP 2: Make a windmill by taping this template onto one of the aluminum pie tins and cutting it out
STEP 2: Make a windmill by taping this template onto one of the aluminum pie tins and cutting it out (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 3: Then, cut along the solid lines
STEP 3: Then, cut along the solid lines (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 4: Fold down along the dotted lines, at 30° to 40° angles. Be careful not to cut yourself on the sharp aluminum! If you’d like to decorate your windmill with colorful sharpies, do so now.
STEP 4: Fold down along the dotted lines, at 30° to 40° angles. Be careful not to cut yourself on the sharp aluminum! If you’d like to decorate your windmill with colorful sharpies, do so now. (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
STEP 4: Fold down along the dotted lines, at 30° to 40° angles. Be careful not to cut yourself on the sharp aluminum! If you’d like to decorate your windmill with colorful sharpies, do so now. (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 5: Cut a small piece of straw as straight as possible. Flip your windmill over. Using the hot glue gun, glue the outside of the straw to the middle of the pie tin. Make sure there is no hot glue inside of the straw, or else your windmill may not spin as easily. Make sure your straw is as vertical as possible.
STEP 5: Flip your windmill over. Using the hot glue gun, glue the outside of the straw to the middle of the pie tin. Make sure there is no hot glue inside of the straw, or else your windmill may not spin as easily (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 6: Cut off a 6 inch section of the skewer
  • STEP 7: With the pointy side of the skewer up, use modeling clay to secure the skewer to the center of the other aluminum pie tin. This will be the base of your carousel
STEP 7: With the pointy side of the skewer up, use modeling clay to secure the skewer to the center of the other aluminum pie tin. This will be the base of your carousel (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 8: Place your windmill on top of the pointy skewer
  • STEP 9: Place 4 tea lights evenly around the base of the carousel
STEP 9: Place 4 tea lights evenly around the base of the carousel (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 10: Using adult supervision, light the candles. The windmill should start spinning.
STEP 10: Using adult supervision, light the candles. The windmill should start spinning. (Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

IF YOUR CAROUSEL IS NOT SPINNING...

  • Make sure the windmill is as straight as possible
  • Make sure that the windmill can spin smoothly.
  • Try to fan out the wings of your windmill
  • Concentrate the heat to one side of the windmill

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, fill out this form. “Winners” are selected at random.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email