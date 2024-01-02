How much rain could San Antonio see on Tuesday?

Welcome to 2024 and a more active pattern for South Texas! Woohoo!

While we will arbitrarily reset our rainfall stats for 2024, we know that the last several years have put us in a big hole. Any rainfall to start would 2024 would be welcome (especially if it helps to wash out the Mountain Cedar!).

Here’s an estimate of how much rainfall you can expect today through Wednesday morning. Will everyone see a quarter of an inch or more? No. But, on average, a quarter of a inch up to an inch in isolated spots will be possible. The highest totals will be along I-35 and points east.

Rainfall potential through Wednesday morning. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

More rain chances are on the way Friday and again on Monday!