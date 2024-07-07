Couple marries in an impromptu beach ceremony in Rockport due to Beryl

ROCKPORT, Texas – At first glance, you would have never known that this young couple’s ceremony on a Rockport beach was thrown together in a matter of hours.

But an unwanted guest who didn’t RSVP forced Ozzie and Kenzie, and their families, some who traveled all the way from Colorado, to pivot.

It was supposed to be a weekend of fun, followed by a Monday wedding. Then, on Friday, their venue canceled due to Beryl.

″I was pretty upset because we booked it in advance,” explained Carolyn Allen, the bride’s mother. “So, then we went and booked a clubhouse at the RV park yesterday and they said great.”

But, Saturday morning, that venue canceled, too.

“At 10:30 this morning, they said they decided to use that as a safe haven for people and that we could no longer have it.”

It may have been another setback. But, the family wasn’t going to give up.

“We called and the beach was open and we were like “yes,” we don’t have to try again,” said the excited bride.

They found an empty spot and the pastor officiating found some sandals.

Impromptu wedding takes place on Rockport beach (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The ceremony went along as though it was planned this way all along, with the rings, the vows, and the pictures.

“One of my dreams was to be married on the beach, so it was a dream come true,” added the groom.

But in the end, Ozzie and Kenzie wouldn’t have cared where it happened, as long as it did happen.

And if you’re curious, they’ll also start their honeymoon early thanks to Beryl.

“We’re getting out first thing in the morning,” added the couple.