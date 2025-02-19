Artic air brings frigid wind chill temperatures to Texas

A surge of frigid air made its way into Texas on Wednesday, bringing cold temperatures.

While the phrase “bitterly cold” is rarely associated with Texas, this week, it accurately describes the conditions many Texans are experiencing.

A range of winter weather warnings, including an extreme cold warning, has been issued for Thursday morning, with wind chill values plummeting as low as 2°F.

Wind chill and its impact

While severe cold may not pose a significant threat on its own, the combination of low temperatures and wind chill is a concern.

The wind chill measures how cold the air feels on exposed skin, factoring in the actual temperature and wind speed.

As the wind increases, it strips away the layer of warm air around the body, causing heat to be lost more quickly. This makes the environment feel colder than the actual air temperature and can increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

For example, a temperature of 30°F with a 25 mph wind can make it feel like 15°F.

In extreme wind chill conditions, exposed skin can freeze in just minutes, so it’s essential to take extra precautions, such as dressing warmly and limiting outdoor exposure to avoid cold-related health risks.

Wind chill explainer (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

How to calculate wind chill

The greater the wind speed, the faster heat is lost from the body, which can lead to a quicker onset of frostbite and hypothermia.

The chart below from the National Weather Service shows how long frostbite takes for it to develop with varying wind speeds and temperatures.

National Weather Service's wind chill chart ((National Weather Service)

Understanding frostbite

Frostbite happens when skin and underlying tissues freeze due to prolonged exposure to cold, unprotected skin.

The extremities, such as the fingers, toes, ears, and nose, are the most vulnerable.

Early symptoms often include a tingling or “pins and needles” sensation, followed by numbness. To prevent frostbite, it is essential to properly cover all exposed skin when temperatures or wind chill drop below freezing.

Although frostbite typically begins to develop at 32°F (the freezing point of water), it usually requires extended exposure to reach advanced stages.

However, wind chill factors and prolonged exposure can accelerate frostbite onset, even in temperatures just above freezing.

Long term forecast

Good news for South Texas! The cold temperatures don’t stay for long. Our following weather change arrives on Friday.

As low pressure develops to the south, temperatures will return to the 70s by Monday, in true Texas form.