CHECK IT OUT: Snow flurries reported north of San Antonio by KSAT Connect users

No travel or road impacts were found

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A viewer photo sent into KSAT Connect from Spring Branch early Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s cold front brought BIG changes to South Central Texas as cold, Arctic air filtered into the region.

While no road or travel impacts were found in our area, this air was cold enough to squeeze out a few snow flurries north of San Antonio Wednesday morning.

Check out some of the photos sent into KSAT Connect below:

Light accumulation, and it's still snowing.
Aaron Uhl

Light accumulation, and it's still snowing.

Spring Branch
Snow ❄️ flurries in Fair Oaks Ranch!
WhoLisa

Snow ❄️ flurries in Fair Oaks Ranch!

Fair Oaks Ranch
A light accumulation this morning, and it's still snowing.
Aaron Uhl

A light accumulation this morning, and it's still snowing.

Spring Branch

Thursday morning will be our coldest morning this week, with low temperatures in San Antonio in the low 20s. Teens are possible in the Hill Country.

You’ll once again want to make sure that you keep the 4 p’s protected: people, pets, plants, and pipes!

For the latest forecast information, check out the most recent updates from Your Weather Authority here.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

