CHECK IT OUT: Snow flurries reported north of San Antonio by KSAT Connect users

A viewer photo sent into KSAT Connect from Spring Branch early Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s cold front brought BIG changes to South Central Texas as cold, Arctic air filtered into the region.

While no road or travel impacts were found in our area, this air was cold enough to squeeze out a few snow flurries north of San Antonio Wednesday morning.

8:20am UPDATE:



We are getting reports of some very light snow in Comal County and we can see some light returns on radar. Little to no accumulation or impacts are expected, but we'd love to see your pictures. Send them to KSAT Connect.#ksatwx pic.twitter.com/DVqAnz9Ad5 — Justin Horne (@Justin_Horne) February 19, 2025

Check out some of the photos sent into KSAT Connect below:

Thursday morning will be our coldest morning this week, with low temperatures in San Antonio in the low 20s. Teens are possible in the Hill Country.

You’ll once again want to make sure that you keep the 4 p’s protected: people, pets, plants, and pipes!

For the latest forecast information, check out the most recent updates from Your Weather Authority here.