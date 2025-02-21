Light freezing drizzle possible tonight. Here’s how that’ll impact your weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CLOUDY & COLD TODAY: We stay in the 30s

DRIZZLE/FREEZING DRIZZLE: Drizzle possible this evening & tonight, small window for very light freezing drizzle overnight & early Saturday

DAMP, COLD SATURDAY: Drizzle & light showers continue on Saturday

A WARM-UP (FINALLY!): Clouds will clear & temps warm starting Sunday

FORECAST

It’s not as cold this morning, but it’s still chilly. Clouds stay in place today and they’ll thicken up as the day wears on.

COLD, WITH DRIZZLE DEVELOPING LATE

The cloud cover will lock in the cold air today, keeping us in the 30s. As moisture slowly increases, drizzle will develop late this afternoon and this evening. In the meantime, a stray sprinkle or sleet pellet can’t be ruled out.

Future radar for 3am Saturday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LIGHT ICING ON ELEVATED SURFACES TONIGHT

As the drizzle kicks in tonight, temperatures will be at or near freezing for northern Bexar County and parts of the Hill Country. The drizzle will be very light, but a light glaze on elevated surfaces are possible. This includes some untreated bridges and overpasses. Impacts, especially in San Antonio, will be limited.

Limited impacts are expected with any light freezing drizzle tonight (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DAMP, COLD SATURDAY

Drizzle and light showers continue into Saturday. Temperatures will rise above freezing, eliminating any issues with ice. The best odds for measurable rainfall will along and east of I-35. Without any sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 40 tomorrow.

SUNSHINE, WARMER WEATHER LATE SUNDAY

It’ll take some time on Sunday, but skies will finally clear by the afternoon. This will give temperatures a boost and low-60s are in the forecast. Sunday afternoon will be beautiful. So, too, will next week, with highs in the 70s expected.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

